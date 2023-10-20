Miami, a city synonymous with luxury and vibrant culture, is renowned as a hub for automotive enthusiasts and aficionados. The allure of the Sunshine State’s warm climate and coastal beauty beckons car lovers from far and wide. Recognizing the ever-growing passion for all things automotive in the Miami area, Hagerty Garage + Social proudly introduces its newest premium clubhouse and car storage facility in the heart of the city, catering to those who share a deep appreciation for fine automobiles.

Hagerty Garage + Social, a trusted name in the world of car culture, has now expanded its footprint in South Florida by opening its third location in Miami. This new addition complements the existing facilities in Palm Beach and Delray Beach, collectively forming a vital network for car enthusiasts. With a total of nine locations spread across North America, Hagerty Garage + Social has firmly established itself as a go-to destination for individuals who hold a special place in their hearts for automotive excellence.

“Miami is an obvious choice for Hagerty Garage + Social’s growing network,” says Jason Rosenzweig, Regional Vice President of Hagerty Garage + Social. “Our team is focused on great events, cool cars, and top-notch service and hospitality. Garage + Social is here to take care of your cars with the same care and attention you would at home while acting as a local hub for car culture and a personal hub for your social life.”

At its core, Hagerty Garage + Social Miami is designed to serve as more than just a storage facility; it’s also a renowned event space and place for like-minded individuals to come together and celebrate their shared passion for automobiles. The facility is a car lover’s dream, offering climate-controlled, dust-free storage with round-the-clock security to ensure the utmost protection for your prized possessions.

Spanning nearly 30,000 square feet, the Little River location of Garage + Social Miami provides an exquisite space where car enthusiasts can safely house over 200 vehicles. In addition to secure storage, the facility boasts a well-appointed clubhouse where members and their friends can gather, socialize, and immerse themselves in the world of automotive excellence.

As a member of Hagerty Garage + Social, you can trust that your vehicles are in good hands. Regular storage services include monthly startup and exercising routines, tire pressure monitoring, fluid inspections, battery maintenance, and more. Moreover, every membership comes with free access to the Hagerty Drivers Club, an exclusive world filled with perks like an annual subscription to the award-winning Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, members-only events, automotive discounts, and classic car-focused roadside assistance.

One of the standout features of Hagerty Garage + Social is the reciprocity across all nine locations throughout North America. This means that your membership extends far beyond Miami; you have the privilege of experiencing the facilities and events at various Garage + Social hubs from coast to coast. Whether you’re in Delray Beach, Palm Beach, Bedford Hills (NY), Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Van Nuys (CA), or Culver City (CA), the car culture community welcomes you.

The benefits don’t stop at storage and events. Garage + Social provides full-service collection management, including assistance with new car acquisitions. The team collaborates closely with Broad Arrow Group, a Hagerty brand, to help members procure, sell, and enjoy the cars they love.

Hagerty Garage + Social is more than just a car storage facility; it’s a community of individuals who share a deep passion for art and culture. If you’re in Miami and consider yourself a devoted car enthusiast, this new clubhouse is a haven you won’t want to miss. Explore the world of classic and collector cars, make connections with fellow enthusiasts, host an impressive event and be part of a club that understands and shares your love for all things automotive.