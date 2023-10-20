Staten Island’s own Hanz On returns triumphantly to the hip-hop scene with his scorching new single, “All Fire.” The track features none other than Wu-Tang legend Method Man and hometown talent Iron Mic, with production by Glaze. Recorded in the iconic MethLab studio in Staten Island, where the last three collaborative albums between Hanz On and Method Man (Methlab 1-3) were born, “All Fire” sets the stage for Hanz On’s highly anticipated album, Carthage.

The album boasts an impressive lineup of star-studded features, including Raekwon, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, and Cappadonna. “All Fire” serves as a gritty and energetic anthem with a vibrant hook, “H.O.M.E” (Hanz On Music Entertainment), performed by Iron Mic. Hanz On’s impassioned delivery immerses listeners into the track, while Method Man’s distinctive presence and signature style provide a dynamic contrast, making the song a true musical gem.

This single is the first taste of Hanz On’s upcoming album, Carthage, completing the trilogy of his solo albums, following “Method Man Presents: Hannibal the Great” (2013) and “Barca” (2017). With Staten Island as the backdrop and New York legends gracing the project, Carthage promises to be a classic hip-hop album. Hanz On’s masterpiece is set to debut on October 20, 2023, and Carthage is scheduled for an early 2024 release. Stay tuned for more singles, music videos, and collaborations from Hanz On and his legendary friends.

