Janelle Monae is a free spirit, and we are here for every second of it!

This past summer, the Kansas City native went viral for having her breasts out in multiple videos that circulated online. Not only that, but she celebrated her birthday in Mexico by going topless with her closest friends.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Janelle Monae performed her highly-anticipated Los Angeles show at Youtube Theater. This served as the last date on her Age of Pleasure Tour, which meant ending it on a high note!

Advertisement

Janelle Monae brought out Doechii💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/UxZbAGvdtl — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) October 19, 2023

Being that this is the city of Angels, you know Janelle had to bring out special guests. First up was TDE’s own Doechii, who collaborated with Monae on the song “Phenomenal.” This was a true moment for two badass females in the music industry, that carry their own unique style, sound, and swag!

janelle monae flashed the crowd👀 pic.twitter.com/bX1ADQME6D — Shirley Ju (@shirju) October 19, 2023

And for those who were present, they got to experience Monae’s beautiful breasts in real time. Well, just one of them. In the middle of the show, Monae surprised the crowd by flashing one of her breasts. Very nonchalant, as she continues performing as if nothing happened. She also stuck out her tongue during the flashing… and we love to see it.

Janelle Monae & Jidenna performing Yoga🧘 pic.twitter.com/0v0lpeuZoO — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) October 19, 2023

Janelle Monae also brought out her labelmate Jidenna to perform their collaborative single “Yoga.” All in all, the girl can perform! Her outfits, her energy, her choregraphy, her voice… and she never seizes to let her fans down.