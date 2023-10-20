Jussie Smollett is currently in a rehab center. According to TMZ, the former Empire star “has had an extremely difficult past few years.” The years can be in connection to a hoax he was found guilty of orchestrating in Chicago.

“He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps,” a rep for Smollett stated.

In March 2022, Smollet was charged 150 days in jail for the hoax, along with 30 months of probation and over $175,000 in fines and restitution.

In March 2023, the Osundario Brothers, the two men hired by Jussell Smollett to orchestrate a hate crime hoax, are back in the spotlight. The two are guests on Fox Nation, aligning with the release of Fox’s new docuseries, Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.

“Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics. We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.” John Finley, Fox Nation executive vp, said in a statement about the docuseries.

The brothers reenacted the attack in the docuseries, returning to the spot they carried out the hoax, noticing the bench they waited on, the Empire star has been since removed. The two revealed they were ordered to arrive at 2:00 a.m. “on the dot” and not to have any cell phones. Smollett stated it was so they didn’t lose them; the brothers alluded to another reason, stating, “deduce your own reason.”

You can hear it from both below.