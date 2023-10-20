Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment have decided to “amicably” separate. The agreement comes with a settlement.

The two entities released a statement to Rolling Stone:

“Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment are pleased to announce that they have mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences. As part of the arrangement, both parties have agreed to amicably part ways. Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses. All of us at 1501 wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

There were no details of the settlement available. 1501 Certified Entertainment founder Carl Crawford added, “All of us at 1501 wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to unleash her new music. Following appearing on “Bongos” with Cardi B, Hot Girl Meg is letting rap fans know that “Act One” is on the way.

After a surreal moment onstage with Beyonce and a hint at a collaboration with the Queen Bey, Megan Thee Stallion is back in the news. The Houston rapper has been in an ongoing legal battle over a deal she signed at the beginning of her career. Meg has been fighting to get out of her contact with Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment for three years with a vicious back and forth between her and the labelhead.

Megan is calling on her fans asking for their support for her new album after she reveals that she paid for it out of her own pocket.

Watch her video below.