No I.D. Says He Asked Pusha T to Not Record His Drake Diss Over “The Story of OJ”

Five years ago, Pusha T set his sights on Drake, unleashing “The Story of Adidon,” a scathing diss track that revealed Drake was “hiding a child.” Flash forward to today, Pusha and Drake didn’t make up like The Boy did with Meek Mill; in fact, it feels like their beef can erupt again at any time.

Speaking on the historic diss is No I.D., who made the “Adidon” beat, but it originally served as the score for JAY-Z’s “The Story of OJ.” Speaking with Stereogum, No I.D. revealed that he told King Push not to use the beat for the diss, but he did it anyway.

“I told [Pusha T], don’t do it, and he did it anyway,” No I.D. said. “I told his manager, Steven Victor, he called me about it. And I was like no, that’s not even the spirit of the song, bro, why would you pick that one? That wasn’t lack of love for him and what he was doing and his art. It was just, again, there’s times I don’t wanna be involved in certain things, because it’s not me.”

