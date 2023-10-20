Overtime Elite (OTE) has inked a multi-year partnership with adidas, designating the renowned sportswear brand as the league’s exclusive apparel and footwear sponsor. This groundbreaking deal comes on the heels of OTE sending 15 players to the pros within two years, including two top 5 picks in the NBA draft. A mutual commitment to an athlete-first strategy underpins the partnership, prioritizing the needs and interests of OTE players.

OTE players will have an exceptional opportunity to develop relationships with adidas, while the brand secures early access to emerging stars. In addition to providing apparel, footwear, and on-court gear, adidas will offer educational opportunities for OTE players, including product testing, visits to adidas headquarters, mentorship programs, and preparation for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiatives.

“adidas is focused on the next generation athlete and consumer, and we’re thrilled to be aligned with a brand pushing boundaries in basketball,” said Jack Jenkins, VP, League Partnerships, Overtime. “adidas’ commitment to listening, learning and creating products that reflect the vision of the players is exactly in-line with the mission and values at Overtime Elite, making them the perfect partner for us as we push our league to new heights.

“Our new partnership with Overtime Elite allows us to engage with and empower elite young basketball players early in their playing career,” said Eric Wise, adidas General Manager of Global Basketball. “This is a continuation of all we do to support young athletes, and doubles down on our commitment to basketball in the U.S. Additionally, this partnership will provide us an opportunity to help athletes succeed both on and off the court, while allowing rising players to experience the best of some of our products.”

Overtime, the parent company of OTE, boasts a substantial digital presence and expertise in fan engagement. The league’s content reaches various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, exposing adidas to an active and highly social fan base. adidas and Overtime Elite have also unveiled brand identities and uniforms for all eight teams in the league. adidas, currently sponsoring Overtime’s 7v7 league (OT7), remains open to further opportunities to expand their partnership with Overtime.