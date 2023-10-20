Red Bull Culture Clash, the groundbreaking live music experience featuring four opposing crews across four stages, is thrilled to announce its return to Atlanta this November todeliver the nightlife event of the year. Set to unfold at the Gateway Center Arena on Saturday, November 4, tickets are now on sale for this spectacle that pays homage to the city’s unique tapestry of culture, color, and sound.

For one night only, four dynamic crews representing Atlanta’s hottest parties will bring their fiercest competition and freshest sounds in Dancehall, Reggaeton, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop to one location: Rum Punch Brunch featuring Jamaican dancehall sensation and producer Serani; Perreo404 featuring Bad Bunny collaborator, DJ, and producer DJ Luian; Bamba Tuesdays featuring singer and songwriter Afro B; and Mashup Sessions featuring rising Atlanta rap star Young Nudy. In a four-round battle, they’ll bring booming soundscapes, unreleased tracks, intense rivalry, and a thrilling lineup of special guests and surprises, all aimed at winning the crowd’s hearts and outshining their opponents. Only one winner can be crowned Red Bull Culture Clash champion and earn bragging rights as the best party crew in the A.

This year, Red Bull Culture Clash will also feature a special performance from Atlanta’s own Crime Mob, including original members Diamond, Lil’ Jay, M.I.G., Money Blacc formally known as Cyco Blacc and Princess. The revered group have carved out their place in history with their iconic Southern rap anthems “Knuck If You Buck” and “Rock Yo Hips.” The show will be hosted by Jessie Woo and Paige Shari, while Jay Shale, the Atlanta DJ who spins for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream and Overtime Elite, will serve as house DJ for the battle.

Advertisement