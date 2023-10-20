Last month, Phoenix, Arizona emerging artist Rico Bandz dropped his viral hit “Big Mad Lil Mad“, produced by none other than Christopher “Khrys Hollywood” Allen, and has been racking up insane streams.

Well on his way to being a household name, Rico Bandz bleeds Hip-Hop. He is the cultural blueprint of the authenticity and versatility needed to magnetically attract the masses. No stranger to the grind, Rico always makes sure his next move is his best move, so it’s a no-brainer that the rising star felt the need to take it up a notch with the JD Films directed visuals for his infectious track “Big Mad Lil Mad“.

As I pen this article, I can hear the bass of the top-notch production and Rico effortlessly riding the beat:

“We not homies now

You ain’t hold me down

I’m getting money now

You gon’ slow me down”

Raw. Honest. Relatable. That’s how the multifaceted legend in the making hooks new listeners and transforms them into lifelong fans. Inevitably crowned the new sound of the Southwest, Rico Bandz is undoubtedly up next! Press play below and witness greatness for yourself.

