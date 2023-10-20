Rolling Loud, the world’s premier hip-hop festival, has kicked off its 2024 World Tour in style with the announcement of Rolling Loud Australia. The festival, slated for January 2024, is returning to Sydney after a five-year hiatus, taking the party down under with a new debut in Melbourne and more cities yet to be unveiled.

On Australia Day, January 26th, the epic music celebration will ignite at GIANTS Stadium in Sydney, followed by a second performance at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on January 27th. This marks the first leg of Rolling Loud’s 2024 global itinerary, following the massive success of Rolling Loud Miami, the world’s largest rap festival.

“We are hyped to come back to Australia for the first time in years,” say Rolling Loud co-Founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif. “The Sydney fans were so passionate in 2019, so we are eager to return Down Under, and bring Rolling Loud to more cities this time. The Aussie shows will be a unique Rolling Loud experience, and we’re excited for everyone to see what’s in store.”

Rolling Loud had an eventful 2023, expanding its reach worldwide with a successful venture into Asia, featuring marquee artists like Travis Scott and Cardi B. The summer saw the festival conquer Europe with Rolling Loud Germany in Munich, Rolling Loud Rotterdam in The Netherlands, and the return of Rolling Loud Portugal in Portimão. The World Tour for 2024 is set to continue with stops in Europe, Asia, and North America after the down-under debut in Australia.