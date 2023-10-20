The 27th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival is proud to announce its official ambassador for this year’s event, none other than the Grammy and Emmy-nominated producer, actor, musician, and filmmaker, The RZA. As a founding member of the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, The RZA co-directed the documentary “A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre” with Gerald Barclay. The film, premiered at Urbanworld on November 3, delves into the Wu-Tang Clan’s legendary 2021 performance with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

Urbanworld is also excited to reveal that the festival’s Opening Night Film will be “American Fiction,” a Toronto International Film Festival award-winner directed by Cord Jefferson.

“I’m completely honored to be a part of a platform like Urbanworld which supports storytellers from all walks of life,” says RZA.”As a filmmaker, I understand the work that goes into not only getting a film made, but getting it seen. There aren’t a lot of film festivals that intentionally shine light on the works of Black Men and Women in our industry. Our growing number of directors and producers need more outlets. Urbanworld gets it and this opportunity to serve as ambassador to this year’s festival is an honor and a privilege.”

Advertisement

Set to run from Nov. 1-5, 2023, at AMC 34th Street and the SVA Theatre, the festival enjoys the continued support of HBO, returning as the Founding Partner for the 27th year, with Warner Bros. Discovery as the Prestige Partner. Tickets and passes are available for purchase at urbanworld.org.

Highlights of Urbanworld 2023 include a post-screening discussion of Misty Copeland’s short film “Flower,” the showcase of NBCUniversal’s new television series “Found,” National Geographic Documentary Films sponsoring students to attend a screening of “The Space Race,” and a special Friday night tribute to music videos titled “Lights, Cameras, Rhymes: 50 Years of Hip Hop on Screen.”

The Urbanworld Innovation Conference & Panel, scheduled for Friday, November 3 at the SVA SOC DOC Theater, returns to foster networking and community building among diverse creatives, featuring discussions on AI, culture, sports, and content distribution.

Visit urbanworld.org for the full festival slate.