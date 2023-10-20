There is no doubt that Migos’ “Versace” single was the smash hit tht pushed them into the category of A-list celebrities, but Offset wasn’t able to fully enjoy the success of the trio’s first single because he was incarcerated at the time of its release. In an exclusive interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Offset shared the experience of the moment he realized that Migos had become household names.

“At the time, I was in jail when my song [‘Versace’] blew up, and then Drake hopped on the remix,” Offset explained. “One day, I was in my jail cell, it was like 6 in the morning during count, and the guard was singing my song as he was doing the count.” He added, “I was in there, not really telling people what’s happening because I didn’t really know. I just knew something was happening, but my mind was all over the place. The guard was doing the count, singing, ‘Versace, Versace, Versace.’ He walked off, still singing the song, and I was like, ‘What the heck?’”

Even though Offset was behind bars, he says that people began treating him like a celebrity after Versace. “I had to sit down for another few months, but I had this visitation thing… I could have six visits in one day, 30 minutes each. At first, it was just my mom visiting me every week, but suddenly, everything changed. I got six visits, back-to-back. That’s when I realized, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy.’ That was my first taste of it.”

