Will Smith Surprises Jada Pinkett Smith During Book Tour Stop: ‘Hold it Down for You the Way You Have Held it Down for Me’

Will Smith surprised Jada Pinkett Smith on her book tour stop in Baltimore. The event was at the Enoch Pratt Free Libary, where the Baltimore Sun delivered details of what was said.

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” Smith said. “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

Will Smith has an official quote out regarding various reveals from Jada Pinkett Smith across the media last week. The New York Times quoted the A-list actor in another interview with his wife.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” Smith said.

Smith added a letter to another appearance of an estranged wife, which will be on the On Purpose podcast hosted by Jay Shetty.

“I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would’ve hugged you more,” Smith wrote. “I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

Last week, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she could have been Tupac’s wife. Sitting with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson for the All the Smoke podcast, Pinkett Smith revealed that Pac proposed to her while he was locked up in Rikers Island.

“Seeing him there, the condition that he was in and having to leave him there,” Pinkett Smith said. “He was in bad shape. And so, when he asked me to get married, he was at Rikers

“I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him, which I was gonna do anyway. He didn’t have to marry me to do that. I’m here. He needed a rock. Because of our friendship and everything we had been through together, he just wanted to feel that solidified foundation.”

Pinkett Smith believes that Tupac would have divorced her as soon as he exited prison. You can hear it all from her below.