The legendary Wu-Tang Clan has returned triumphantly with their first official single in six years, titled “Claudine.” Featuring the talents of Nicole Bus, Method Man, and Ghostface Killah, this track is a classic Wu-Tang joint that explores the themes of love, loss, and heartbreak.

Released as the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, “Claudine” also foreshadows the upcoming 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s groundbreaking debut album, “Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).”

“Claudine” is a journey through nostalgia, delving into the complexities of relationships and the pain of losing a parent. Method Man delivers a razor-sharp verse on the ups and downs of love, while Ghostface Killah pays heartfelt tribute to his late mother. Nicole Bus, who previously sampled Wu-Tang’s “C.R.E.A.M.” in her hit “You,” adds depth and emotion to the track.

Produced by Mathematics, Wu-Tang’s longtime DJ, “Claudine” encapsulates the classic Wu sound, reminiscent of RZA’s iconic production. The single marks an exciting return for the hip-hop legends, promising more to come in the future.

You can hear the single below.