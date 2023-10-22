A 16th birthday is usually an epic event to remember- whether its a party or getting a drivers license. However, one Texas teen is hoping to make her celebration extra special, taking out a full-size billboard to invite Drake to her Sweet 16th Birthday.

Houston teen Miya Garcia took out the full billboard on Interstate 10 in Houston’s Jacinto City area with the help of her mom, Sonia Ramirez.

The flashing billboard features Garcia on one side and Drake on the other and reads: “Drake, you’re invited to my Sweet Sixteen.” It’s signed, “Your biggest fan, Miya” and includes that it will take place in December 2023 at Alexia’s Event Center in Corpus Christi, TX as well as her Instagram and TikTok handles.

Ramirez, who purchased the billboard for her daughter, told People that “she asked if we can get a billboard since he is now a Houston resident and he could possibly see the invite. She is such a positive girl and has hope that he will reach out soon.”

Drake, who recently announced that he will be taking some time off of music to focus on his health, also touched on plans to set up a secondary residence in Houston.

So far, no word if he’s sent Miya a RSVP.