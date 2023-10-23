In the buildup to the much-anticipated Kansas City Chiefs/Los Angeles Chargers game, sharp-eyed football fans may have spotted adidas athlete Patrick Mahomes proudly wearing a Texas Tech x adidas shirt. The reason behind this visible endorsement is that in 2024, adidas is set to become the official partner of Texas Tech University, welcoming Mahomes’ alma mater into its esteemed portfolio.

This exciting partnership marks adidas’ ongoing commitment to collegiate athletics and youth sports. It follows the recent signing of its first NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) football athletes, including University of Washington’s Heisman hopeful quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., and his star wide receiver, Rome Odunze, earlier this month.

With this significant collaboration, adidas is poised further to enhance its presence in the world of sports, supporting both the athletes and institutions that make the sports world so dynamic. As the 2024 partnership with Texas Tech approaches, fans can look forward to exciting developments from this new alliance.

