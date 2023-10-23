Bad Bunny officially takes the top spot on the Billboard 200 with his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. In the opening week, Bunny pulled in 184,000 equivalent album units.

Joining Bad Bunny as a new Hip-Hop entry in the top five is Offset’s Set It Off. Drake’s For All The Dogs maintains the No. 2 spot.

On October 13th, Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican sensation, achieved a remarkable feat as his album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day for 2023. This remarkable accomplishment further solidifies Bad Bunny’s status as a powerhouse in the music industry.

Bad Bunny has consistently been one of the most influential Latin artists, maintaining the title of the most-streamed artist on Spotify for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021, and 2022. His global impact has been undeniable, and in July of 2023, his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” claimed the honor of being the most-streamed album of all time in Spotify’s history.

In anticipation of the album’s release, Spotify executed a clever marketing strategy, placing cryptic billboards in cities worldwide with the album’s name, “Nadia Sabe / No One Knows.” This enigmatic campaign sparked widespread intrigue and excitement among fans who eagerly speculated on its meaning and how it related to the album’s launch.