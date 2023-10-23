A star-studded ensemble of global superstars, including Serena Williams, David and Victoria Beckham, Camila Cabello, Quavo, Anitta, and Winnie Harlow, came together to celebrate the grand opening of Casadonna, a new coastal Italian-inspired restaurant and bar. Casadonna, a collaborative venture between David Grutman (Groot Hospitality) and Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss (Tao Group Hospitality), will officially open its doors on Thursday, October 26th.


The event, held at Casadonna’s double-height courtyard bar, dining rooms, and al fresco terrace with breathtaking waterfront views of Biscayne Bay in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, was a night of dancing to music by Ella Balkinska and indulging in elevated aperitivo offerings and bespoke cocktails inspired by the seaside dolce vita.

Celebrities in attendance included Winnie Harlow, Timbaland, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, Skrillex, Zac Efron, and many more. Casadonna’s Coastal Italian menu, featuring traditional recipes from Naples, Taormina, Bari, Positano, and Gaeta, promises to be a culinary delight. Designed by Ken Fulk, the restaurant’s ambiance seamlessly blends historic charm with modern Miami aesthetics, providing an unforgettable dining experience.

Casadonna is set to open to the public on Thursday, October 26th, offering a taste of Riviera-style Italian cooking in a lush and historic setting.

