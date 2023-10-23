Kalan.FrFr’s summer hit “Butterfly Coupe,” featuring fellow Cali rapper Tyga, has been turning heads with millions of global streams and YouTube views. The track made a significant impact on rhythmic radio soon after its release, and it was clear that it was destined for success.

Produced by Hitmaka and OG Parker, “Butterfly Coupe” was a high-octane cruise through the streets of L.A., painting a vivid picture of luxury living, from big rims and designer clothing to penthouse suites and gourmet dinners.

The success of the original single caught the attention of Migos frontman Quavo, who decided to hop on for the remix. The result is nothing short of spectacular. Quavo seamlessly continues the lavish narrative, rhapsodizing about beautiful women, luxury cars, and living the rockstar lifestyle. In the latest recording, Kalan.FrFr also showcases his lyrical prowess with a new verse, showcasing his versatility as both a rapper and singer.

The “Butterfly Coupe” remix is set to solidify Kalan further.FrFr’s status as a rising star in the rap scene, with his infectious beats and clever lyrics captivating audiences far and wide.