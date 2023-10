Lil Baby Addresses Alleged Gay Sex Tape: ‘Ain’t No Mystery in My History on NO LEVEL’

A viral video of a man giving oral sex to another man is being addressed by Lil Baby after social media users questioned if it was him.

Hitting Instagram, Lil Baby wrote “Y’all gotta stop using my name and likeness when y’all get bored, then the extremes mfs go to four clouth is sick!!”

He added, “Aint no mystery in my history on NO LEVEL.”

