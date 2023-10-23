On Saturday night (Oct. 23), Grammy-nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert set the stage ablaze with an electrifying, sold-out performance at The Armory in Minneapolis. This unforgettable show marked the kickoff of Uzi’s 2023 Pink Tape Tour, a triumphant return to the stage after a five-year hiatus, with multiple sold-out dates across the 19-show run.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour’s momentum remains unstoppable as it continues with another sold-out performance tomorrow night at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The Pink Tape Tour will then traverse the United States, hitting major cities like Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and many more, before concluding at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 3rd.
Fans eager to experience Lil Uzi Vert’s electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits can find tour information and purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com. You can see images from opening night below.
LIL UZI VERT ‘PINK TAPE TOUR’ 2023 DATES
Sat Oct 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory – SOLD OUT
Mon Oct 23 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Tue Oct 24 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – SOLD OUT
Tue Oct 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – SOLD OUT
Thu Nov 02 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Fri Nov 03 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sun Nov 05 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company – SOLD OUT
Mon Nov 06 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy – SOLD OUT
Wed Nov 08 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Thu Nov 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Nov 10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall – SOLD OUT
Mon Nov 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium – SOLD OUT
Thu Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Nov 15 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – SOLD OUT
Mon Nov 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Nov 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – SOLD OUT
Wed Nov 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Nov 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Dec 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena