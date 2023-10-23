Megan Thee Stallion says the synergy between she and Cardi B is unmatched. Speaking with Billboard, Hot Girl Meg revealed that she enjoys the creative freedom of teaming with Bardi.

“I just appreciate that so much because sometimes people try to give you a direction and they want you to do what they want you to do, but she’s like ‘Megan, what you think?’” Thee Stallion said. “She’ll ask me what I think about this song like, ‘OK, how you think we could make it better? What should we do next? Just do whatever you wanna do and then we’ll piece it together.’”

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have a true music-making synergy. Could it lead to more music? Hot Girl Meg revealed they have enough music for an EP.

Advertisement

Speaking with Complex, Thee Stallion revealed the two Hip-Hop queens are “building a little EP already” and also teased the idea of a joint tour.

“I literally think that’s the route that we’re going,” Megan said. “So I’ve done two songs for her. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already. We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together.”