In a heartwarming surprise, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took to the Apollo Theater stage to honor Daymond John in a special ceremony. The event, attended by notable figures such as Cedric the Entertainer, Shaq, Anthony Anderson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Rick Ross, celebrated Daymond’s entrepreneurial success and his commitment to supporting Black businesses.

Mayor Adams presented Daymond John with a Proclamation, officially designating the day as “Black Entrepreneurs Day.” He expressed gratitude to Daymond for his tireless efforts in empowering Black entrepreneurs through the annual event and the NAACP grants it provides yearly.

The emotional tribute was even more poignant because Daymond and Mayor Adams share a personal history, having grown up together and maintained a lasting friendship. Daymond’s dedication to uplifting Black entrepreneurs continues to leave a lasting impact on the community, and his efforts have now been recognized on an official scale with “Black Entrepreneurs Day.”

