After a prolific career that includes 15 solo albums and six collaborative projects, Styles P, the veteran New York rapper and one-third of the legendary Rap trio The LOX, is preparing to retire from his solo rap career. His latest album, “Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf,” released on January 27, 2023, has marked a high note in his journey.

Before bidding farewell to his solo rap career, Styles P is hitting the road for the ‘Respect My Legacy’ Tour, announced on October 20, 2023. The U.S. tour will span eleven cities through February, commencing at Irving Plaza in New York City on November 27, just a day before the emcee’s 49th birthday. The tour will feature support from Harlem’s own Smoke DZA and a headlining performance by Styles P alongside a live band. Brady Watt’s Bass & Bars ensemble will accompany Styles for the special birthday celebration show in New York, and Ramakhandra will join the emcee for the remaining tour dates.

The tour news comes on the heels of Styles P’s sold-out ‘Respect My Legacy’ concert in Toronto on October 12, marking his first-ever solo show in the Canadian city. As Styles P prepares to say goodbye to his solo career, the ‘Respect My Legacy’ Tour promises to be a memorable and emotional journey for both the artist and his fans.

You can see the tour dates below.