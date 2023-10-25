In an interview with Complex Magazine, A$AP Rockya named the three best-dressed rappers of all time; Brand Nubian’s Grand Puba, music/fashion mogul Kanye West, and super producer Pharrell Williams.

Rocky, whose given name is Rakim Allah Meyers, names Puba first for his truck jewelry and signature Tommy Hilfiger gear that was gifted to him by Mr Hilfiger himself in the early 90s.

Kanye’s contribution includes his unparalleled contribution to adidas with his Yeezy brand, making the brand wave the white flag after their split from the mogul following his statements about Jews last year.

Advertisement

Rounding up the trio, Rocky Names Pharrell Williams, the current head of Louis Vuitton’s men department, who created his own high-end brands, Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream.