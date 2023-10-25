Fans of sports entertainment and pop culture, get ready for a new and exciting addition to your screens! The highly anticipated “Come and Talk 2 Me” network, founded by the legendary rapper and entrepreneur Cam’ron, is proud to announce its latest addition – a dynamic and thrilling new show “Check Out the Stat” featuring none other than the talented Treasure Wilson, better known as Stat Baby.

The show debuted October 20th on the Come and Talk 2 Me Network on Youtube. The show promises to deliver an unfiltered and captivating experience that will undoubtedly resonate with viewers from all walks of life. Wilson, a University of Miami alumni, and social media sensation with over 53k Instagram followers and 45k followers on Tik Tok, is no stranger to making waves in the world of entertainment. Her new show, brought to you by the “Come and Talk 2 Me” network, will surely be no exception.

Known for her fearless and engaging style, Stat Baby is set to bring a fresh perspective to the network. The show will provide a platform for candid conversations on a variety of topics in the sports and entertainment world. Treasure’s unique ability to connect with her audience will ensure that her interviews and discussions will be nothing short of entertaining and insightful.

Cam’ron, the visionary behind the “Come and Talk 2” Me network, expressed his excitement about the new addition to the network’s lineup: “She is talented and deserves the opportunity so I gave her one!”