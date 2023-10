Halloween is just around the corner and that means less than a week to get a fresh set or a DIY mani. For years, hip-hop artists and celebs have been showcasing their Halloween-inspired nails (we’re looking at you, Megan Thee Stallion). We’ve compiled some of the hottest designs from celebs, nail artists, and ordinary people to give you some nail-aspiration for this spooky season.

Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red" is one of the hottest singles of the holiday season and nail artist @n4list on TikTok gives a whole tutorial on her "Paint the Town Red"-inspired set Machine Gun Kelly (who has his own line of nail polish) got into the holiday spirit and showed off his nails on Instagram Megan the Stallion clearly doesn't have arachnophobia with this jaw dropping set from 2021 Pink cartoon Megan Thee Stallion has always been known for her strong nail game and in 2021, she dolled up her nails to look like fangs Poisonous apples never looked so tempting as shown by @nailartbyjen on IG (bonus: she has a tutorial video too!) Kendal Jenner must have been inspired by candy corn with her 2021 set. Megan Thee Stallion is seeing….ten? Each bloodshot eye was painted by hand Day of the Dead and Halloween are literally next door neighbors on the calendar and @emilygilmour.nails shows off a dual purpose set on IG Ghosting never looked so much fun! Nail art by @beautybyhillsxx on IG Hailey Beiber is seeing green with this bright set Megan the Stallion was feeling blue in 2021 with this amazing monster set A simple black and white theme can make a huge impact as shown here in nail art by @nailsbycarlyc on IG Megan Thee Stallion is having a hot girl halloween with her glittery nails and pumpkin theme.