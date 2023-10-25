On this date in 1985, Hip-Hop bigwig Russell Simmons along with film producer Michael Schultz unveiled the Hip-Hop glory days fairy tale about the early days of Def Jam in the Warner Brothers distributed Krush Groove.

This cinematic, quasi-musical was told in a very unique manner, with almost all of the artists playing themselves as the story is being told; The Fat Boys, Run-D.M.C., Kurtis Blow, Jeckyl and Hyde, the Beastie Boys and Sheila E. all starred as themselves, while being managed by Russell(ironically, played by Blair Underwood) and a young Rick Rubin before they became the icons that they are recognized as today. The flick even gives a quick peek into how Def Jam’s rookie and first solo artist L.L. Cool J was recruited in Def Jam’s NYU dorm “office”.

The movie’s soundtrack boasts more than a few hits, such as The Fat Boys’ “All You Can Eat”. LL’s “I Can’t Live Without My Radio”, the original “If I Ruled The World” by Kurtis Blow, which was famously remixed by Nas and Lauryn Hill a decade after the movie’s release and the title track by The Krush Groove All Stars.

Shout out to all of the legends who were quarterbacked by Hip-Hop’s Barack Russell Simmons in making this Def Jam biopic forever a Hip Hop classic!