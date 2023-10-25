VH1 and Ncredible Entertainment are ready to captivate audiences nationwide with a new docuseries, “Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars.” Taking viewers on a coast-to-coast journey during the Future Superstars Tour 2023, presented and hosted by entertainment mogul Nick Cannon, the docuseries showcases the remarkable talents of nine emerging artists: Big Boss Vette, DW Flame, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Jilly, Klondike Blonde, Pop Money, Symba and Trae Two Three. These artists are on the cusp of making their mark in the music industry, and each half-hour episode delves into their unique musical gifts and personal journeys. The series culminates with a finale that looks back at the artists’ progression throughout the season. “Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars” premieres with back-to-back episodes on VH1 on Tuesday, November 21 starting at 9 PM ET/PT.

Globally recognized for his talent-spotting acumen and industry expertise, Nick Cannon will serve as the ultimate guide in this enthralling behind-the-scenes exploration of up-and-coming musical talent. Leveraging his track record as an identifier of talent before they attain household recognition, Cannon will interview these emerging stars while offering insightful mentorship as they strive to become the industry’s next big sensations.

“VH1 has a legacy of celebrating the magic of music and the brilliance of artists, from established icons to rising stars,” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President, of Unscripted Programming and Development of BET Media Group. “Now, with ‘Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars,’ we’re about to add a thrilling new chapter to that tradition and introduce you to a new wave of musical talent. We’re proud to collaborate with Nick Cannon and Ncredible Entertainment again, and look forward to bringing viewers an engaging and entertaining docuseries highlighting these future superstars.”

Advertisement

“I have created a platform for the next generation of superstars,” said Nick Cannon. “Within this docuseries, you go on a journey with each artist as they are given the superstar starter kit with everything from artist development, publicity, touring, and mentorship to succeed in the competitive music industry. You get to see the raw behind-the-scenes footage of what it takes to be a star. I am excited to have VH1 as a partner because they have always been one of the curators of the culture.”

Watch the trailer below.