Several rappers have had run-ins with the law, but now body cam footage is usually posted online for the public to see. A recently released body cam video shows Louisiana rapper Boosie BadAzz getting pulled over during a traffic stop. The rapper then threatened to spit on cops with the Fairburn Police Department while he was detained during a traffic stop in Georgia on Tuesday. According to reports, the rapper and the driver were pulled over for having dark window tints and a concealed license plate.

Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Atlanta when police found guns in his car. Prosecutors say the probable cause was failing to maintain his lane and tinted windows. ATF said they wanted to know who was in the vehicle — but when Clayton Co. officers smelled weed, they decided to search the car … leading to Offset’s arrest for gun possession.

Watch the video below.

Advertisement