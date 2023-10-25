With Jay-Z himself ending the viral debate taking over social media question would you rather lunch with Jay or $500, Rick Ross decided to chime in. The MMG boss explained why picking the brain of the Drug dealer-turned billionaire is more valuable than pocketing half a million dollars.

“I’ma take the dinner and I’ma tell you why,” Ross said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories. “In ’08 when I turned in my second album [Trilla], I had a meeting with Hov. We went to lunch. Philippe Chow, Manhattan — the orange chicken on the stick with the peanut sauce was the vibe at the time. Let me cut through the conversation.

“He said, ‘Rozay, versus writing to every beat you like, write to every record you could make work.’ He told me a quick story about ‘Big Pimpin.’ I said, ‘Okay, bet.’ I went from writing one record to every 80 beats I like, to writing 40 records out of every 80 beats I could make work.”

Advertisement

Rozay credited Hov’s advice with helping him level up as an artist which, in turn, brought him more success in the rap game and laid the foundation for his other lucrative business ventures.

“It took me to another level as a writer, another level as an artist,” he continued. “The amount of work I was putting out was next level. So you gotta ask yourself, are you ready to digest the knowledge or you just want to look at this watch at the table?”

Thoughts?