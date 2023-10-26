Blueface and his future wife, Jaidyn Alexis, getting to work. Alexis will join the Columbia Records label under a deal through BuVision, a joint venture between Columbia and Akon’s brother Bu Thiam. “Shout out to MILF Music, you know,” Blueface said in the video.

With all the back-and-forth turmoil between Blueface and Chrisean Rock, the Los Angeles rapper has solidified who he wants to spend the rest of his life with Jaidyn Alexis.

Not only is Jaidyn the mother to his two kids, but the two lovebirds have been in each other’s lives since they were teenagers in high school. This past weekend on Sunday, Blueface shared a clip of the moment he proposed to Jaidyn, while inside a suite at the Los Angeles Rams versus Pittsburgh Steelers game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In the video, you can see Blueface setting up the play by saying “I need y’all to listen. Y’all ready? Y’all know I love Jaidyn right? You know this is the woman of my dreams right?”

Soon after, he gets on one knee to bust out the ring for the proposal, which looks like it cost a hefty bag! Of course, everything is grandiose when it comes to Blueface, especially his jewelry game. The two were also matching in Gucci outfits, as Jaidyn leans in for a kiss (with a lot of tongue).

Of course, Jaidyn says yes, eventually shedding some tears of happiness as she admires the 30 karat diamond ring on her finger.

Me an Jaidyn gone continue to grow an build I’m so happy I got somebody I KNOW is worth giving it all too at the end of the day — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 23, 2023

Blueface also took to Twitter to explain the proposal, and why he truly feels Jaidyn is the “woman of his dreams.”

Me an Jaidyn gone continue to grow an build I’m so happy I got somebody I KNOW is worth giving it all too at the end of the day,” Blueface tweets.

1 wife 2 kids all in the same house hold I played it smart im happy 🥇 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 23, 2023

He also took the time to throw yet another shot at Chrisean.