You can soon vomit on your sweater, and it is remnants of Eminem’s “Mom’s Spaghetti.” The famed pasta rapped about on “Lose Yourself” will soon reach your kitchen, as Eminem has announced the pasta sauce will be jarred and available for sale.

The details “The Sauce is dropping” are on the way in the Instagram promo video. A release date of Oct. 26 was confirmed.