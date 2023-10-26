Jonathan Majors is headed to trial. The actor’s case was denied a dismissal by a New York Judge, who marked the trial date to start on Nov. 29.

According to Variety, Majors attending the hearing via Zoom and his legal team requested that “contested evidence” remain sealed away from public view. Majors’ attorney, Seth Zuckerman, believes “the disclosure of sensitive information will limit Mr. Majors’ right to a fair trial.” Opposition papers for the information from the media will be allowed until Nov. 6.

Earlier this week, reports emerged stating Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence accuser will be charged with assault concerning the incident that led to the actor’s arrest earlier this year.

According to Radar Online, the accuser, Grace Jabbari, was issued a summons to appear in New York court for the assault. Jabbari is “expected to voluntarily report to the NYPD’s 10th precinct in the near future” according to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information of the New York Police Department.

Previously, Jabbari stated Majors hit her with an “open hand” leading to a substantial injury behind her ear. Jabbari also claimed Majors caused swelling after he grabbed her hand and “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

A charge for the alleged strangulation was dropped.