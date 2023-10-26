The NBA unveiled “The Heist,” a thrilling short film to hype up the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament starting Nov. 3.

In “The Heist,” seven NBA All-Stars, including Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard, join Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Imperioli in a cinematic caper to steal the NBA Cup. Set in a Las Vegas casino, the film introduces the tournament’s framework through an elaborate heist plot, building excitement for this new addition to the NBA calendar.

The film creatively showcases each player’s unique abilities. For instance, Anthony Davis flips a three-of-clubs card onto the In-Season Tournament bracket, a nod to his jersey number. DeMar DeRozan maneuvers through the casino like he does on the court while Trae Young’s ice-cold shooting skills come into play.

Advertisement

“The Heist” offers a fun and familiar narrative, skillfully blending basketball and heist drama. It’s a captivating introduction to the NBA In-Season Tournament, which promises to add fresh energy and excitement to the league.

Don’t miss “The Heist” premiering on Nov. 3, and get ready for an electrifying start to the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.