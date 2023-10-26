VH1 and Ncredible Entertainment are set to captivate audiences nationwide with a thrilling new docuseries, Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars. Guiding viewers on a coast-to-coast adventure during the Future Superstars Tour 2023, hosted by entertainment mogul Nick Cannon, this docuseries shines a spotlight on the extraordinary talents of nine emerging artists: Big Boss Vette, DW Flame, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Jilly, Klondike Blonde, Pop Money, Symba, and Trae Two Three. These artists are on the brink of making their mark in the music industry, and each half-hour episode delves into their unique musical gifts and personal journeys. The series culminates with a finale reflecting the artists’ progression throughout the season. Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars premieres with back-to-back episodes on VH1 on Tuesday, November 21, starting at 9 PM ET/PT.

Global icon Nick Cannon will serve as the ultimate guide in this engaging behind-the-scenes exploration of up-and-coming musical talent. Leveraging his reputation for spotting talent before they achieve household recognition, Cannon will interview these emerging stars while offering insightful mentorship as they aspire to become the industry’s next big sensations.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Launches ‘Future Superstar’ Seminars and Tour in Los Angeles

Advertisement

Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development at BET Media Group, commented, “VH1 has a legacy of celebrating the magic of music and the brilliance of artists, from established icons to rising stars. Now, with ‘Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars,’ we’re about to add a thrilling new chapter to that tradition and introduce you to a new wave of musical talent. We’re proud to collaborate with Nick Cannon and Ncredible Entertainment again, and look forward to bringing viewers an engaging and entertaining docuseries highlighting these future superstars.”

Nick Cannon shared his vision for the series: “I have created a platform for the next generation of superstars. Within this docuseries, you go on a journey with each artist as they are given the superstar starter kit with everything from artist development, publicity, touring, and mentorship to succeed in the competitive music industry. You get to see the raw behind-the-scenes footage of what it takes to be a star. I am excited to have VH1 as a partner because they have always been one of the curators of the culture.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Talks ‘Future Superstar’ Tour and Empowering the Next Generation of Artists and Music Creatives

Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars is Executive Produced by Nick Cannon, Benjamin Sumpter, and Tia Wong Katoa for Ncredible Entertainment. Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, and Ia A. Robinson will be Executive Producers for BET Media Group.

Nick Cannon and Ncredible Entertainment are represented by Michael Goldman, CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.