Offset is currently enjoying the success of his second solo album, Set It Off. In a conversation with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, Offset revealed he analyzed the Hip-Hop scene and thinks numbers are down because the music has no individuality.

“I’m noticing that the no content music ain’t catching nobody ear,” Offset said. “I’m noticing that the numbers are down in our genre specifically, because I feel like everything is so the same. The next new nigga is another nigga that was just here. It’s nothing new being brought to the game. Not just on the sound side, but just all the way around as creatively too. The most videos be like a Rolls Royce in the background, some chains on, and that shit getting boring, fellas.”

He added, “It’s like no real entertainment. Why you got these pop and these country artists smoking shit, because they coming with the full around, the full around everything. The full package, you know what I’m saying? Everything ain’t flexing.”

Offset also detailed his desire to give fans a higher level of entertainment value. “You’ve got to give the fan an experience. Experience is not you on the mic, that shit don’t be enough, bro. Then you’re taxing on the ticket sales, you want $200 a ticket, but you ain’t got no production, it ain’t no… I feel like a show is like a movie, it’s the beginning, the middle, conclusion, the end. You’ve got to have some dialogue in that shit. You’ve got to have some choreo in that shit. You’ve got to have some wow moments. You’ve got to have where everybody in the crowd feeling your painful song.”

He added, “The colors and the lasers or the lights of the show is what matter also too. And I just feel like educationally-wise, it’s not diving into that and learning that. It ain’t never too late. And so that’s why if you look at the lineups, this is getting thinner and thinner on them lineups. They’re not trying to pay you $600,000 to come just walk the stage, brother.”

You can hear the full interview below.

On Friday, Oct. 13th, rapper Offset marked the release of his first solo album in four years, ‘Set It Off,’ with an unforgettable celebration at LIV Miami. The charismatic rapper graced the stage in a stylish checkered jacket, beaming with joy as he entertained the crowd with hit songs like “Jealousy,” “Fan,” and “Clout.”

Adding to the evening’s star power, Offset was joined by his rapper wife, Cardi B, who unveiled a new straight, long-haired look and a figure-hugging pink bodycon dress. Cardi B was the life of the party, taking over the DJ booth to fire up the crowd before performing a couple of her chart-toppers, “Bongos” and “WAP.”

The power couple celebrated Cardi B’s 31st birthday in style earlier in the week. Offset went all out, adorning their home with hundreds of pink roses and gifting the Bodak Yellow rapper with multiple Hermes Birkin bags, demonstrating their love and affection for each other.

The LIV Miami bash was undoubtedly a night for Offset and Cardi B fans to remember.