Rappers Snoop Dog and Latto linked for their Musicians on Musicians cover shoot at the United Recording studios in Hollywood and Snoop offered valuable advice to Latto, as she embarks on stardom. He shared that this era of women are the first era to dominate music.

“What happened to your favorite rappers in the Nineties?,” Snoop asked. “Where they at? Most of them gone. I’m probably the only one that’s still around. It’s because of the things that they did or the business opportunities that they didn’t capitalize on. So you got to be a smarter businesswoman and say, ‘OK, the women are winning right now in the music industry.’ This is a first, for the women to be [in] the foreground.” However, he warned a message about potential rivalries. He warned, “You guys have to understand that here’s where the bullsh*t comes in. They going to make y’all fight each other. That’s what they made us do. They didn’t want us to join hands and say, ‘Hey, East Coast, West Coast, down South. I love your music.’ You from the South. I love your sht. Why I got to hate you from down there? That’s what they’ll put into y’all Kool-Aid.”

Latto responded with, “And we fall for the trap.” She seemed to agree with the divisive cycle in the industry. “But somebody got to be sharp enough to say, ‘You know what? It’s a business…” Snoop continued.

Advertisement

Check out their Rolling Stone interview below.