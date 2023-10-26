Klarna, the global all-in-one shopping service, is excited to announce the continuation of its partnership with the Chicago Bulls for the 2023/24 NBA season. For the second consecutive season, Bulls fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a smoother in-arena experience with in-seat shopping thanks to Klarna. This service enables fans to purchase select Bulls merchandise from the Madhouse Team Store and have it delivered directly to their seats during the game.

Fans can take advantage of this convenient in-seat delivery feature throughout the season and enjoy uninterrupted game action. Klarna’s pay-in-four payment method and other payment options will be available for in-seat delivery and other activations.

As a bonus, fans who use the in-seat shopping feature will have the opportunity to collect four unique, limited-edition posters designed by Chicago-based streetwear designer Don C. These posters will be launched during key moments throughout the season, offering fans the chance to collect each one by making in-seat purchases during the specified time frames.

Advertisement

In a unique twist, some lucky fans making purchases through Klarna’s in-seat shopping will receive surprise visits from Bulls legends who will personally deliver their orders. The season’s first home game on October 25 against the Oklahoma City Thunder will feature a surprise visit from Bulls legend Randy Brown.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the Chicago Bulls for another season and provide passionate fans with innovative ways to express their fandom,” said Megan Gokey, Head of B2C Marketing at Klarna. “Randy Brown’s surprise visit to a lucky fan at the home opener is just one example of the exciting fan engagement opportunities we look forward to this season.”

Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will also join the partnership as a brand ambassador, helping bring Klarna’s initiatives to life during the season. The collaboration promises innovative in-arena experiences, exclusive offers, community activations, and more, all aimed at enhancing the fan experience at the United Center.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Klarna and help spread the word about their ability to deliver merchandise directly to fans’ seats during the game,” said Dosunmu. “It’s a huge plus for the Bulls community, ensuring dedicated fans won’t miss a second of gameplay.”

Last season, Klarna and Don C successfully collaborated on a special edition of the Benny the Bull sneakers, which received rave reviews from fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike.