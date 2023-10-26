Hosting a dating life debrief with friends is a time honored tradition, so much so that over 75% of surveyed singles said they discuss their dating life with friends multiple times a month.1 To assist today’s singles and their dating deliberators in deeming if someone is worthy of a Like, Tinder, the world’s most popular dating app for meeting new people, is launching Tinder MatchmakerTM. The new feature lets friends and family asynchronously access Tinder to recommend profiles for a user.

The feature makes modern dating a team sport by essentially integrating the “friend test” into Tinder. Users can now invite others, whether they have a Tinder profile or not, to view and suggest potential matches. It gives Tinder users the added intel of seeing who their friends Like for them when considering a potential match but, just like in real life, the user ultimately decides who they want to send a Like to.

“For years, singles have asked their friends to help find their next match on Tinder, and now we’re making that so easy with Tinder Matchmaker,” says Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer at Tinder. “Tinder Matchmaker brings your circle of trust into your dating journey and helps you see the possibilities you might be overlooking from the perspective of those closest to you.”

Advertisement

To bring users and their personal matchmakers up to speed on this new digital dating dynamic, Tinder has partnered with rapper Coi Leray, who knows that modern dating is complicated – for you and the crew – because bestie’s latest match might be around for a while. As such, she’s been crowned the Matchmaking Monarch of Tinder Court, where she illustrates the power of the “friend test” in newly released digital content.

“Handing your phone over to the friend group was the original vibe check. Obviously you want your friends to like whoever you’re crushing on, and Tinder Matchmaker is a fun way to get the bestie seal of approval even before the match.” says Coi Leray.

Here’s How Tinder Matchmaker Works:

A Tinder Matchmaker session can be started directly from a profile card, or within app settings. Users can share their unique link with up to 15 friends in a 24 hour period.

After following the link, the matchmaker can either log in to Tinder or continue as a guest (after completing an age verification prompt and agreeing to Tinder’s terms as outlined).

Matchmakers have 24 hours to play cupid before the session expires, where they can recommend profiles for the Tinder user but won’t be able to chat or send messages on their behalf.

Once the session expires, Tinder users will have the opportunity to review the profiles their matchmakers’ Like for them. Profiles that received a Like from a matchmaker will be marked as a “recommendation” (profiles sent a Nope won’t change).

The Tinder user still makes the final call on who to Like – but now knows who their friends are rooting for.

Tinder Matchmaker is available now in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, and Vietnam, and will be rolling out to Tinder users globally in the coming months.

1 Online survey of 2500 18-25 year olds who are single and actively dating (1000 UK, 1000 USA and 500 Australia) was commissioned on behalf of Tinder and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected between 6/10/2023 and 12/10/2023. All participants are double-opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, have corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.