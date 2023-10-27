Veteran rapper AZ has been making waves since the release of Doe Or Die II, collaborating with hip-hop heavyweights across the industry. The iconic artist is back with a brand new single, “This Is Why,” set to drop soon, offering a fresh taste of his lyrical prowess.

But that’s not all; AZ has exciting news for his fans. He has officially announced the release date for his upcoming album, “Truth Be Told,” slated for Dec. 1, 2023. This album promises to showcase AZ’s evolution as an artist while staying true to his roots. Notably, “Truth Be Told” will feature collaborations with the likes of Fat Joe and Pharoahe Monch, raising anticipation for what’s to come. AZ’s return to the music scene is sure to be a memorable one.

The first taste is the “This Is Why” single, which you can hear below.

