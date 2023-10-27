On Thursday night (Oct. 26) Damian Lillard showed exactly why the Milwaukee Bucks traded for him. With four minutes left in the game and the Bucks down two, Logo Lillard exploded for 14 points to lead the Bucks to a 118-117 win.

Lillard finished the game with 39 points, setting a franchise record for most points in a Bucks debut. His new all-star teammate Giannis Antentokounmpo added 23 points and 13 boards, also making history by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most field goals made in Bucks history.

On the losing side of the ball was Tyrese Maxey bringing in 31 points and eight assists, to aid Joel Embiid’s 24 points and seven rebounds.

