Two authentic Death ROw Records pendants from the collection of Death Row’s head of security, Reggie Wright Jr., are now going up for auction. Both pendants, created for then Death Row CEO Suge Knight, were reated for Death ROw artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. According to reports, the “iced out” diamond encrusted pendant could sell for up to $1 million.

The 14KT pendant, could yield anywhere from $200K to $500K in the auction. The auction house suggests that the pendants are distinguished by the level of the artist on the Death Row roster, with ‘Pac often donning a 3.0 CTW medallion.

With the arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis for the murder of Tupac Shakur 27 years ago, these medallions are expected to garner upward of the suggested price in the auction. Also, rare mug shots and concert footage directly linked to Shakur will be up for auction as well.

Advertisement