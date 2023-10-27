In a thrilling game, Kevin Durant’s and-1 bucket with just 90 seconds left on the clock propelled him to the 12th spot on the all-time scoring list, surpassing the legendary Hakeem Olajuwon.

The moment held a special significance as both Durant and his mother have long admired Olajuwon’s prowess on the court. With this achievement, Durant is now only 365 points away from overtaking Elvin Hayes, who currently holds the 11th position with 27,313 career points.

“My mom had a crush on Olajuwon when I was a kid,” Durant said. “So that’s all I used to hear in the house. It wasn’t Jordan, it was Olajuwon.”



He added, “I really admire his game and his journey as a man and as a basketball player…it’s always amazing to be amongst the greats.”

Unfortunately, the Suns fell 100-95 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the game.