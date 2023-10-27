Dwight Howard’s lawyer is speaking out on behalf of his client, facin a lawsuit over sexual assault. According to the lawyer, Howard engaged in “a private consensual encounter,” which is now being “made public for profit.”

“The truth is Mr. Howard blocked Mr. Harper on social media and then was confronted with two options—pay to protect his reputation or have a fabricated story made public,” Howard’s attorney Justin Bailey said to ESPN.

Dwight Howard has revealed that he did meet up with a man he met on Instagram but did not sexually assault him. Radar Online obtained court docs, revealing the legendary big man first connected with his accuser, Stephen Harper, in May 2021.

Harper connected with Howard on Instagram, exchanging phone numbers and eventually explicitly images and text messages. The court docs revealed Howard admitted to “consensual kissing,” leading to a man dressed as a woman emerging under the name Kitty.

Kitty was brought in for a threesome, which Harper denied due to being uncomfortable. Howard would then touch Harper’s “penis through his underwear.” Harper says he asked for Howard to stop, but the All-Star center refused and would do what he wanted and Harper was “going to like it.”

The lawsuit reads Howard “grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper.” Howard stopped when Harper did not enjoy it. Harper states he was forced into performing oral sex and then driven home by Kitty.

Howard stated Kitty was present, but all activity was consensual.