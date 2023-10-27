Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced the lineup of exceptionally talented artists set to perform the National Anthem before Games One and Two of the 2023 World Series presented by Capital One.

Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. is set to grace the stage for the National Anthem before Game 1 on Friday, Oct.r 27. The Texas Rangers, the American League Champions, will host the Arizona Diamondbacks, the National League Champions, in the 119th Fall Classic. H.E.R., a renowned singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, has made an indelible mark on the music industry over the past five years. With 25 GRAMMY nominations and five wins, an Academy Award, and an Emmy, she has quickly risen to superstar status. Her captivating performances at events like the Super Bowl LV, Emmy Awards, and GRAMMY Awards have solidified her reputation as one of the most respected musicians in the industry. H.E.R. will also join the all-star cast of the musical film adaptation of “The Color Purple” as “Squeak” in December 2023.

On Saturday, for Game 2, Pearle Peterson will take center stage to deliver a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem. Peterson, the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Talent Performer, is an 18-year-old high school senior from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula in Sequim, Washington. With 11 years of active membership in the organization, she has participated in numerous Club programs focused on leadership, skill building, and community engagement. In the past year, she has had the opportunity to perform at various venues across the country, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Conference, Regional and National Youth of the Year competitions, and the North Lake Tahoe summer performing arts production of “Footloose.”

Fans can catch the captivating performances by H.E.R. and Pearle Peterson during FOX’s network coverage of the 2023 World Series, which is set to begin at 7:00 PM ET for all games. The National Anthem performances will be approximately at 7:45 PM ET, adding an extra touch of grandeur to this prestigious sporting event.