JAY-Z on Creating Another Album: ‘It Has to be Something Important’

JAY-Z says he will never retire again and still wants to create music. But there’s a catch: he feels his music needs to have something to say.

Speaking to Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Hov revealed that he wants to create music, “but it has to be something important.”

“I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes,” Hov said. “That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all – I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

