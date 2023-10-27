Lids HD Teams Up with Anti Social Social Club and Mitchell & Ness for NBA Collection

Lids HD collaborates with Anti Social Social Club (ASSC) and Mitchell & Ness to launch a captivating NBA-inspired collection. This collection seamlessly blends fashion with basketball, capturing a vintage aesthetic.

The range includes t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys, bomber jackets, shorts, snapback hats, and fitted hats. The exclusive NBA Anti-Social Social Club collection is set to drop on Friday, October 27th, starting at 12:00 PM ET, and will be available online and in select Lids HD, NBA, and Lids stores.

Lids HD, originally an e-commerce site, has enjoyed immense success since its launch last year, with limited headwear collections released weekly. The opening of physical stores in Queens, NY, and Houston, TX followed this. ASSC, a Los Angeles-based streetwear company founded by Andrew Buenaflor in 2015, is known for its unique and iconic designs.

