In a groundbreaking collaboration, Nike and Dove have joined forces to introduce “Body Confident Sport,” a revolutionary set of coaching tools designed to empower 11- to 17-year-old girls and enhance their body confidence in sports. This initiative aims to create an inclusive environment where girls feel they belong in the world of sports.

“Body Confident Sport” results from a two-year partnership between Nike and Dove, in collaboration with world-renowned experts from the Centre for Appearance Research and the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport. The development process also incorporated feedback from nearly 2,000 adolescents across six countries: France, India, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

These scientifically proven coaching tools are designed to bolster self-esteem and body confidence, as demonstrated in clinical trials involving over 1,200 girls. The tool is accessible for free at bodyconfidentsport.com.

Transitioning into adolescence often results in significant bodily changes, which can make girls feel self-conscious and exposed. These feelings are frequently amplified in sports environments. According to recent research, 45 percent of teenage girls globally drop out of sports, and the primary reason is the impact that sports environments can have on their body confidence and self-esteem. Coaches play a pivotal role in shaping girls’ perceptions of their bodies, with 74 percent of girls attributing their increased confidence to their coaches.

“By shifting the conversation from what their bodies look like to what their bodies can do, we inspire more girls to stay in sport and benefit from it,” says Vanessa Garcia-Brito, VP, NIKE, Inc. Chief Social & Community Impact Officer. “With more girls in sports, we believe we’re creating the next generation of female leaders and changemakers who will move the world forward.”

The “Body Confident Sport” initiative, spearheaded by Dove and Nike, further underscores their enduring commitment to supporting women and girls. The partnership leverages the strengths of both brands to drive global change, paving the way for a more equitable future for women and girls on and off the playing field.

As part of its broader efforts, Nike has launched programs such as “You Got This,” a YouTube series for 10- to 13-year-old girls, and a partnership with Spotify aimed at inspiring 10- to 17-year-old girls in the United Kingdom to engage in dance. Nike’s partnership with Girls Got Game Philippines and the Tucker Center has also provided invaluable support for girls in sports worldwide.

The open-source “Body Confident Sport” tool by Nike and Dove is available free of charge at bodyconfidentsport.com, to reach 1 million young people worldwide, and possibly even more.