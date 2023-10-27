STARZ has unveiled the official trailer, character art, and key art for the upcoming third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. This much-anticipated season is set to return on December 1, continuing the origin story of the beloved character Kanan Stark, originally portrayed by 50 Cent in the flagship series.

The trailer shows the Thomas family in turmoil after a coordinated mob attack on Raquel, Marvin, and Lou-Lou. Raquel is looking to make a fresh start, but Kanan remains skeptical, unable to trust her proclamation of leaving the criminal life behind. The season is poised to dive into themes of truth, betrayal, and family ties.

The trailer also teases the return of Italian mob boss Stefano, portrayed by Tony Danza, and introduces new adversaries “Snaps” and “Pop,” played by Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods.

In season three, Kanan, played by MeKai Curtis, grapples with questions of morality, identity, and the gray areas between right and wrong. The entire Thomas family is embroiled in an existential crisis that challenges their very sense of self.

The series features an ensemble cast, including Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, and others. Season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan promises to deliver more gripping drama and character development.

Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for the season. The Power Universe franchise is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, 50 Cent, Mark Canton, and others. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

New episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms, with linear broadcasts on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.